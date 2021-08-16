COMPETITION: Work ahead as Belle Vue challenge for Premiership

THERE is work to do for the Belle Vue Aces in the British Premiership as they look to consolidate their position in the league’s top four and make their case for this year’s Premiership crown.

Their most recent result against Peterborough on Tuesday, August 9 has them currently sitting third of six in the standings, with many already confident they will make the cut for this year’s Play Offs.

But this season’s competition has been as close as they come, after Covid curtailed the season to being shorter than usual and many clubs sitting out of league racing until 2022.

It has been a challenging few weeks for the BikeRight Aces after a run of successful away meetings, paired with little racing time on their home track at the National Speedway Stadium.

They now have a run of home fixtures in Manchester, with trips to Sheffield and Wolverhampton in between, before the Play Off top four is decided.

Belle Vue captain Steve Worrall knows they still have hurdles to overcome in the coming weeks if they are to 100 per cent ensure their spot in this year’s finals.

He said: “I strongly believe we can consolidate our place in the Play Offs on our own merit. We’ve had to take a couple of results on the chin, it’s just a shame that those results were at home.

“We can’t take anything away from the opposing teams (Wolverhampton and Peterborough) for their wins, they simply rode our track better than we did.

“There is a lot of expectation on our shoulders from the fans. I suppose our early season successes have made us a rod for our own back!

“The fact is that of all of our meetings, we have only dropped points in less than a handful of them and I don’t think many of the other clubs can say that.

“I sometimes wish the fans could come into the pits so they can see just how much effort goes into what we do. Nobody likes to lose, especially us riders.

“We are very passionate about what we do and we care very deeply for our club. We want to be successful just as the fans want us to be successful.

“I have every confidence in this team to do what we need to do to make the Play Offs and ultimately win the league. We have one foot in the door already, and we know we can take that final step.”

Tickets for all of Belle Vue Speedway’s remaining 2021 home fixtures are available, unrestricted, online at bellevue-speedway.com and we encourage supporters to buy online where possible.

COMPETITION

One lucky reader can a pair of family tickets to see the fixture of their choice at Belle Vue Speedway, Manchester.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send us your answer to the question below:

Who is the team manager of the Belle Vue Aces?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Belle Vue Speedway competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, August 27, 2021. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

