Cornerstone DM thrilled to be shortlisted for two regional marketing awards

LEES-BASED marketing agency Cornerstone DM has been shortlisted for two accolades in this year’s Prolific North Marketing Awards.

The full service agency is a finalist in the Best Social Purpose Campaign category for its work on Active Tameside’s Charitable Status Campaign and in the Best Brand Building Campaign for steering the rebrand of Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC).

The awards – formerly the Northern Marketing Awards – acknowledge the stand-out campaigns of the year alongside recognising the region’s best small and large agencies and in-house teams.

The winners will be announced at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds on Thursday, November 25.

Cornerstone DM managing director David Wadsworth founded the agency in 2007 in his parent’s attic, just down the road from where it now occupies a modern, in-house designed office space.

He said: “‘Being nominated in the Prolific North awards itself is a great achievement for our agency.

“Our teams and clients have worked tirelessly and with great passion and pride to pull together each of these projects and deliver something that not only has value to the organisation, but also the people and communities they engage with.

“We’re proud of the brands and campaigns we’re a part of, and keen to see our work put forward. Well done to everyone involved in all categories, it’s great to see the industry thriving.”

In the running alongside fellow agency campaigns for brands such as Asda, schuh, Channel 4 and The Body Shop, Cornerstone DM’s Best Social Purpose Campaign submission centred on strengthening and defining Active Tameside’s position as a charitable organisation and social enterprise.

The agency developed a B2C strategy to shine a spotlight on the leisure trust’s transformative and award-winning community services and its dedication to provide outstanding leisure facilities to improve the borough’s health and wellbeing, particularly during and post lockdown.

The Best Brand Building Campaign nomination focussed on re-aligning Burnley Leisure & Culture’s popular, yet disparate, leisure centres, eating establishments, entertainment venues and community programmes into one recognisable brand while retaining the individuality and heritage or origins of each entity.

Cornerstone DM now employs a 22-strong team across strategic marketing, public relations, digital, design, web development and print production and has an annual turnover of more than £1m.

