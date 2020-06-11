Coronation Street star Tanisha is a Warrior

CORONATION Street actress Tanisha Gorey recently revealed to the nation her love for Waterhead Warriors.

The 18-year-old’s surprise disclosure came in a national newspaper article discussing her latest storyline in the soap as her character Asha Alahan is targeted by internet trolls.

It is hardly a surprise Tanisha developed a love for rugby league as she comes from a family that is steeped in the sport.

Stepdad John Byrom, 45, is a former loose forward/prop forward for Warriors while her young brother Lukah, 8, turns out for the juniors.

And on the other side of the family, uncle Andrew Gorey is a former professional rugby league player, a winger/full back at Oldham where Tanisha was once a cheerleader.

Tanisha’s grandad Chris Gorey also played and has coached at Royton Tigers and Hollinwood.

“Though I went to the Grand Final last year, I watch most rugby at Waterhead where I have been going for as long as I can remember,” she explained.

“We usually go and watch the open-age games and stay on for the Under-16s which follow it. Then there are games in which Lukah plays.” The Waterhead ties are on her stepdad’s side.

John’s father Geoff, 67, was a prop at Warriors and he has also been club treasurer while his mother Dorice has also done a variety of jobs at the club.

“Mum took me straight from the hospital after I was born to watch my dad playing for Waterhead,” he said.

John’s brother David, a second row forward, also played for Warriors as did his uncle Harold.

And John is still involved at Waterhead as well as serving on the committee of the Oldham Amateur Rugby League.

Tanisha, whose parents run The Crown pub in Chadderton where Hollinwood ARLC is based, has been in Coronation Street since the age of six.

And despite Oldham having a terrific reputation for producing actors at Oldham Theatre Workshop and through the Coliseum theatre, Tanisha revealed she has never attended an acting class in her life.

She was a child model and fitted the criteria for a part in the soap.

She said: “I was asked to go for an audition and here I am still there 12 years later.

“It was never an ambition to be an actress but, after so long, I am comfortable in the role and happy to stay as long as they want me.”

Tanisha, a former pupil at St Luke’s and North Chadderton, added starring in a drama series is something she might like to do long term.

