Could you be a Fairtrade volunteer?

Fairtrade products are rapidly growing in popularity as retailers and customers choose to support better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.

There are over 6,000 Fairtrade products from coffee, sugar, tea, cocoa, chocolate, wine, fruit juices and bananas to clothing, craft items, even gold. Traditionally product buyers tout around to get the lowest price but Fairtrade has shown that everyone benefits by opting for Fairtrade products: the producers benefit by getting a better deal that allows them to make their own decisions, control their future and lead the dignified lives that everyone deserves.

We, the consumer, benefit by knowing we are doing our bit by making simple shopping choices to buy products that really do change lives. And we benefit from getting improving, high-quality products.

We want to encourage local outlets to stock Fairtrade products – and here’s how you can help

At SPC, we want to see as many local retailers, hospitality outlets and workplaces as possible stocking Fairtrade products. Many already do, of course, but there is room for improvement!

This is why we’re setting up a local steering group to encourage more local restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels, B&Bs, sandwich shops, cafes, coffee shops, work places, convenience stores and newsagents to stock Fairtrade products – and we are seeking volunteers to help make this happen.

Becoming one of our Fairtrade volunteers is literally life-changing.

If you’d like to find out more about being a Fairtrade volunteer in our community and help to change farmers’ and workers’ lives, contact Councillor Richard Darlington by email ardee@phonecoop.coop or email SPC at enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Meanwhile you can find out more about Fairtrade online: www.fairtrade.org.uk/

