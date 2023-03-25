Councillors far from cross at new Greenfield road addition

THE INSTALLATION of a new zebra crossing on a busy stretch of Greenfield road has been hailed as a breakthrough in a road safety battle.

Chew Valley Road has seen the addition close to St Mary’s CE Primary School in a bid to increase safety for children and families walking after the crossing patrol was cancelled.

And the area’s councillors have hailed the work as vital after a long battle to get one put in.

Chris McManus, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine said: “We are pleased to see the saga of this crossing has finally concluded with the introduction of a road safety scheme on Chew Valley Road.

“We have campaigned on this issue for numerous years, as we have for interventions across Saddleworth South, and highways concerns continue to be our largest case load.

“We hope this crossing will have the intended effects and be a success in ensuring the safety of all users – from motorist to pedestrian, and cyclist to equestrian, everybody deserves to feel safe on our villages’ road network.”

The crossing was first requested by the Saddleworth South councillors in 2021 after they were approached by parents and carers of children attending the school.

After failed funding applications, the issue was finally prioritised put out to consultation and everyone, including police, fire, ambulance and Transport for Greater Manchester, agreed with it,

This zebra crossing follows the widening of the footway and introduction of traffic calming in the form of speed cushions which were approved in 2020.

Surveys show that on average the speed was 33.5mph and just over 5,000 vehicles a day use that part of Chew Valley Road.

And even though no personal injury accidents have been recorded during the last three years, Oldham Council has spent £30,000 to have the crossing installed.

