Dovestone WI’s Countryside Safety Marshal scheme to return

DOVESTONE WI is relaunching its Countryside Safety Marshal scheme.

The initiative was first set up two years ago in the wake of fires that swept across Saddleworth and surrounding moors.

They attracted more than 100 volunteers in a week and gathered momentum with the backing of emergency services, RSPB and National Trust.

The volunteer marshals patrolled the countryside at Dovestone Reservoir and nearby areas and did their utmost to prevent any more fires from occurring, as well as keeping an eye out for people littering and dogs that might be sheep worrying.

During the pandemic in 2020, the marshals were unable to carry on but now restrictions are easing, the scheme is being rebooted.

If anyone is interested in becoming a Countryside Safety Marshal can get in touch with Dovestone WI via their Facebook page or email hello@dovestonewi.com

