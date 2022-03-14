Course records set in Saddleworth Ten Res marathon

THE Saddleworth Ten Res, a marathon open to runners and walkers, produced course records for both men and women.

The winner of the 26.2-mile event, which took in 10 reservoirs and had 4,000ft of ascents, was Gavin Mullholland, from Calder Vale, in a time of 3hrs 47min 19 sec.

And the leading woman was Jennie Stevens, from Steel City Striders, in 5:09.05.

Pictures by Jackie Clowes

It was the second staging of the event with the inaugural one in March 2020 only days before the Covid-19 lockdown when about 120 took part.

There was no event last year, but it returned on Saturday, March 5 from the Dyarts Arms, Mossley, with 151 finishers from a field of 153.

There were more than 300 enquiries for the 220 places, but everyone got in due to withdrawals which including 60 entrants failing to show up on the day.

The Saddleworth Ten Res’s is organised by Darren Graham from CragRunner who organises nine events, which includes the Alderman’s Ascent which is on Saturday, May 14.

Next up will be the inaugural The Five Trigs, an 18-mile event for runners and walkers from the White Lion, Delph, on Saturday, April 2.

To enter either of those events and others in the CragRunner series, go to www.sientries.co.uk

