Creatures great and small attend annual Horseman’s Carol Service

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all kinds attended the annual festive celebrations at the annual Horseman’s Carol Service on Saturday, December 9 at Friezland Arena in Greenfield.

Led by the Reverend Dr Michael Donmall, who preaches at nearby Christ Church, Delph Youth Band performed while Friezland Church Choir also sang at the service.

Organised by Friezland User Group and the West Pennine Bridleways Association, the even was a chance for those who use the arena, especially the animals, to show their Christmas spirit.

They were all given a treat and a rosette, whether equine or canine, while the humans enjoyed festive drinks and mince pies.

And despite a very busy schedule, Santa dropped in to say hello!

