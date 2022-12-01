Creatures great and small welcome at annual Horseman’s Carol Service

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all kinds are welcome to join in the festive celebrations at the annual Horseman’s Carol Service on Saturday, December 10 at Friezland Arena in Greenfield.

The family friendly event, with all animals welcome, starts at 11am and Delph Youth Band will be playing.

Despite a very busy schedule, Santa will be dropping in to say hello.

Tickets cost £2, which includes a festive drink and mince pie, with carrots for the horses and Bonio for the dogs, and animals will also receive a rosette.

Tickets are available on the day or via Friezland User Group, Beal Hey Animal Feeds (Shaw), Saddleworth Country Store (Diggle) and Tamewater Farm and Pet Supplies (Delph).

Follow the Facebook event ‘Horseman’s Carol Service’ or the Facebook account ‘Friezland Usergroup’ for updates and more information.

