Cricket postponed because of positive COVID-19 test

CRICKET matches involving Uppermill and Saddleworth this weekend have been postponed as a precautionary measure after a spectator attending games between the two clubs last weekend has tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision followed discussions between officials from both clubs and the Greater Manchester Cricket League which has praised the “prompt response” from the committees at Uppermill and Saddleworth. Uppermill immediately closed the club after news of the positive test was relayed to them

It involved a relative of a player, a non-member who attended the first-team game at Uppermill but, because of the hot weather, is believed to have stayed outside all afternoon.

Uppermill secretary Lynda Bradbury said: “We have not been contacted by Track and Trace but took the decision after being told of the positive test.

“We immediately put precautions in place by cancelling this weekend’s games and closing the clubhouse for a deep clean.”

Lynda added Uppermill hoped to reopen the club next week.

Uppermill also alerted Saddleworth as the same group of spectators, which included the Covid-19 victim, were also at Well-i-Hole on Sunday (Aug 9) for the second-team match involving the two clubs.

Saddleworth is unaware if the infected individual entered the clubhouse which has been deep cleaned this week as a precaution.

“We have a signing-in protocol for entering the clubhouse but cannot find out if this person entered as their identity is not being disclosed because of confidentiality,” explained secretary Graeme Jones.

The GMCL, in a statement said: “Following the report of a positive test for a member of Uppermill CC, who is close to the senior teams at the club and attended games last weekend (before symptoms) at Uppermill CC and Saddleworth CC and in view of the current lockdown restrictions in the region, the clubs involved and the GMCL board have agreed the precautionary measure of postponing the weekend’s games featuring both Saturday and Sunday teams at each club.”

The postponed games:

Saturday: Micklehurst 1st X1 v Uppermill 1st XI; Austerlands 1st XI v Saddleworth 1st XI.

Sunday: Uppermill 2nd XI v Flowery Field 3rd XI; Saddleworth 2nd XI v Werneth 3rd XI.

The GMCL added the umpires and players from last weekend’s games have been encouraged to take a Covid-19 test.

They added: “We are grateful for the prompt response from the committees at Uppermill and Saddleworth which have allowed us to quickly bring a solution to this matter.

“Everyone within GMCL wishes a speedy recovery to those testing positive.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

