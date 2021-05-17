Cricket’s a generation game for the Mulkeen family

HOWZAT for a cricketing hat-trick, three generations of the Mulkeen family turning out in the same game.

The feat happened for Springhead’s first team in a pre-season friendly and would have been repeated in division 2B of the Greater Manchester Cricket League against Werneth on Saturday, May 8 had the game not been washed out.

Danny, 64, is the elder statesman and currently in his 50th season of senior cricket.

He played most of his cricket for Rochdale Catholic Club until its recent merger with Springhead.

Danny, a batsman/wicketkeeper, scored more than 10,000 runs in the now defunct North Manchester League.

He held the league record with 51 dismissals in one season and won the league’s wicketkeeper award for 10 years in a row.

Son Dan jnr said: “Dad has been a very good cricketer and the talisman for Rochdale Catholic Club. He recently scored 60 for Springhead against Monton in a third-team match.

“It was because of that he was promoted to the first team for the game against Werneth.”

And though Danny has threatened retirement for some years, he continues to star.

“I usually buy him some new cricket gear for Christmas, so he has to play on to use it,” joked Dan jnr.

Dan jnr, 39, is in his 27th season of first-team cricket and like his father is a batsman.

He estimates he and his father won 14 league North Manchester League titles.

And since the switch to Springhead, they have helped the club secure one promotion with Dan jnr winning the club’s batting award most years.

Joe, 15, has bucked the batting trend as he is a seam bowler.

Dan jnr said: “I have called up Joe for the first team before when we were short of players.

“The Burnley game, however, was the first time the three of us were selected for the first team on merit.”

Joe also played for Springhead seconds against Uppermill seconds on the never-to-be-forgotten day when 85-year-old Cec Wright played the final game of his illustrious career.

And Joe’s main claim to fame in that game was being the batsman for Cec’s last-ever wicket.

And playing together is great for family bonding.

Dan jnr explained: “Joe lives for cricket and was begging for the season to start for the last six months.

“He loves playing with us and dad loves having his grandson as a team-mate. In lockdown when we have been unable to meet up as families, we have been able to get together at weekend for cricket.”

