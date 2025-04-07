Crompton House ‘incredibly proud’ to scoop pioneering mental health award

CROMPTON House Church of England School is ‘incredibly proud’ to achieve the School Mental Health Award delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

The school, on Rochdale Road in Shaw, was awarded a gold standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

It offers a diverse range of activities designed to enhance the wellbeing of both pupils and staff, including Pilates, staff cover tokens, and close collaboration with the Mental Health Support Team and the local authority.

Additionally, the school has implemented a Staff Workload Charter and a Student Mental Health provision, which outlines the support available to pupils and parents from both the school and external agencies.

These initiatives are designed to positively impact teaching and learning by ensuring the mental health and wellbeing of all members of the school community.

Susanna Hegarty Crompton House’s Head of School said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved this award, which reflects our deep commitment to the wellbeing of every member of our school community.

“At the heart of our ethos – Loving God, Caring for Each Other, and Achieving Excellence – is a belief that true success comes from growing the whole person.

“This award recognises the dedication of our staff, students, and families in creating a compassionate and supportive environment where everyone can thrive.

“This recognition is not just an award; it represents the real, tangible impact our mental health support has had on our students.

“Through our dedicated pastoral care, wellbeing initiatives, and strong culture of openness, we have seen students grow in confidence, resilience, and academic achievement.

“They feel more supported, better equipped to face challenges, and able to flourish in a school environment where mental health is prioritised.”

A focal point of the school’s mental health and wellbeing provision is to develop a marked improvement in the emotional and psychological wellbeing of students, as evidenced by the results of their recent Bee Well survey.

Students report lower levels of emotional and behavioural difficulties compared to national averages, demonstrating they feel more supported and less anxious.

The school’s efforts to create an environment where students feel heard, supported, and valued have resulted in a more positive and inclusive culture.

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK’s education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances.

Rachel C Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school’s significant commitment to improving children’s and staff’s mental health and wellbeing.

“It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of.”

Nationally, more than 1,400 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

“It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Crompton House School and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

