Cross-border football success for Saddleworth football teams

TWO SADDLEWORTH-BASED football teams have that sweet smell of success after triumphing on the other side of the border.

Saddleworth United, who change in Uppermill and play in Dobcross, are the newly-crowned champions of the Huddersfield and District League Division Three.

They edged out second placed Honley with a 1-0 win over Grange Moor Saints in their final game of the season, courtesy of a Joel Longmore goal.

It completed a record of won 18, drawn two and lost two of their 22 matches on their way to winning the championship.

Founded just three years ago, Saddleworth United change at Uppermill Cricket Club and play at the Woolpack playing fields at Dobcross.

Shaun Roscoe ended the team’s top goal scorer with an astonishing 32 in just 20 appearances, including five in a 10-1 win over Mount First and four in a 12-0 away success at Fentin United, plus seven assists.

Stanley Ross played in every game this season.

Diggle Reserves made it double success for Saddleworth by winning the Gee Cup by beating Wooldale Wanderers Reserves on penalties.

In a closely contested game, chances were few and far between and it ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

But in the shoot out, Wooldale missed their first two while Diggle – who gained their final place via an away walkover – found the net with each of their first four, securing the trophy.

