Cross-code rugby legend to come to Oldham

OLDHAM RLFC is set to host a special dinner to celebrate the heritage of rugby league in the borough.

The League One club has announced an upcoming dinner with guest speaker and cross-code star, Jason Robinson OBE.

Robinson won numerous trophies with Wigan Warriors, including the Lance Todd Trophy in 1995, as well as scoring a try in the inaugural Super League Grand Final in 1998.

After leaving Wigan, he went on to have a successful career in Union with the likes of Bath and Sale as well as earning 51 caps for England.

The event will touch on the past of Oldham including the club’s Challenge Cup finals in the 20s.

There will also be entertainment during the event with comedian John Gillan.

Managing director Mike Ford said:

“We hope as many people as possible can join us on April 26 for what promises to be a great night.”

Also speaking will be Sean Long and Mike Ford who will share the club’s vision of where Oldham Rugby can be taken in the forthcoming years.

Tickets are priced at £48 per head, which includes a three-course meal followed by cheese and biscuits. The event, on April 26 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, will be hosted by Michael Bradshaw.

Visit: https://roughyeds.co.uk/2024/02/jason-robinson-to-speak-at-clubs-sportsmans-dinner-on-april-26/ for more details.

