Crown competition is icing on cake at Jubilee Tea Party

CROWNS of all shapes, sizes and coloured were paraded for a special competition at a Jubilee Tea Party at Chapel Garden, Delph.

Youngsters of all ages took part, hand-making and decorating their own crowns which were then judged by local author Jo Perry.

Prizes were awarded to everyone for taking part as well as books written by Jo to the Under 7s winners Layla and Libby and other books to the Over 7s winners Conner and Tilly.

Delph Youth Band provided the entertainment outside in Chapel Garden with a variety of pieces and medleys.

And a delicious afternoon tea was served up in the Methodist Church Hall, including tea, cake or scones.

The event was organised by Delph Community Association.

