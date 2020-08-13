Crowned! Three is magic number for new landlady Amy

THE crown fits perfectly for ambitious landlady Amy Barnie – all three of them to be precise.

That is why there is a new face to welcome customers to one of Saddleworth’s most iconic pubs.

Despite ongoing uncertainty in the hospitality sector caused by coronavirus, Amy has doubled her pub portfolio by adding the Three Crowns at Scouthead to her successful takeover of the Dysarts in Mossley.

She succeeds David Harrop at the Huddersfield Road hostelry who remains in charge of the Clarence, Greenfield as well as running the village butcher’s shop.

“Obviously, these are tricky times and we don’t know what will happen,” admits Amy, supported in her new venture by partner James Strong.

“But you have got to take a chance. I always thought when we took over the Dysarts I would like another pub: maybe not so soon, but it always crossed my mind.”

Amy is well qualified to shoulder extra responsibility with barrel loads of experience in the licencing trade.

She previously managed the Clarence, Royal George and Kings Arms – all Saddleworth – before becoming landlady at the Dysarts in October.

“It has been busy,” explained Amy who re-opened the Three Crowns on July 18. “But that is a good sign.

“A lot of customers say they are really pleased the pub has opened again.

“The Dysarts customers too have been really supportive and said they will come up for a pint or some food.

“Life is a bit hectic but once we get into a rhythm, I am sure it will settle down.”

Amy needed no second invitation when David explained he was handing in his notice after 18 months at the Crowns.

“Don’t get me wrong, it does well but because of its size, the Dysarts only has so much potential,” she said. “The Three Crowns is much larger and so has more scope.”

Among the new staff she has employed Amy works alongside a familiar Three Crowns face – head chef Andrew McDonald.

“Andy was here for 18 years when Ray Hicks was in charge,” she added. “He has a good reputation and is back full of enthusiasm.”

The new Three Crowns menu served Monday-Saturday, 12-9, Sunday 12-8, includes a one, two or three course midweek lunch deal, a scrummy Sunday roast, traditional pub grub plus various specials.

For the drinkers, Amy and her staff are serving seven days a week from 12noon until 11pm.

For more details visit: www.facebook.com/thethreecrownspubresturant/

