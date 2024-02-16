Cultural freelancers urged to apply for grants

FREELANCERS and small and independent music and arts organisations can apply for grants to help those affected by the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new fund worth £300,000 has been launched by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), which will allow freelancers and small organisations to apply for funding over the next three years.

Photography, literature, heritage projects and visual arts are some of the cultural groups who could benefit from individual grants of between £500 and £2,000.

Applications are encouraged from independent artists, musicians and small creative arts organisations from across Greater Manchester – including in Tameside and Oldham.

The first round of applications are now open and will close on March 1.

For more information and to apply, visit www.10gm.org.uk/Inspire-Fund.html

The fund has been introduced following reports which have shown the level of investment and support for freelancers, independent creatives, artists, musicians and performers across the arts could be improved, with many freelance artists leaving the sector.

GMCA’s Lead for Culture, Councillor Neil Emmott, said: “2023 was a hugely challenging year for the delivery of cultural plans and projects. It’s crucial for our communities across Greater Manchester that we see tangible support for grassroots creative and cultural sectors.

“There’s so much creativity and ingenuity in our towns and cities and the Inspire Fund is here to ensure we are investing in culture and everything it has to offer.”

