Curley calls time on borough council career

Aimee Belmore January 25, 2022 No Comments

SADDLEWORTH South Conservative councillor Jamie Curley is standing down at the May 2022 local elections to concentrate on his career in education.

Greenfield-based Cllr Curley will continue to serve on Saddleworth Parish Council, which he chaired between 2019-2020.

Jamie Curley

He said: “It has been the honour of my life to represent Saddleworth.

“I will never forget the memories I have made and people I have met during my time doing so. But I will still be around.”

Cllr Curley was elected as a borough representative in 2018, unseating previous Liberal Democrat incumbent John McCann, with a vote of 1,215.

The Saddleworth South Tory candidate will be local man Chris McManus.

