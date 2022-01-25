Curley calls time on borough council career

SADDLEWORTH South Conservative councillor Jamie Curley is standing down at the May 2022 local elections to concentrate on his career in education.

Greenfield-based Cllr Curley will continue to serve on Saddleworth Parish Council, which he chaired between 2019-2020.

He said: “It has been the honour of my life to represent Saddleworth.

“I will never forget the memories I have made and people I have met during my time doing so. But I will still be around.”

Cllr Curley was elected as a borough representative in 2018, unseating previous Liberal Democrat incumbent John McCann, with a vote of 1,215.

The Saddleworth South Tory candidate will be local man Chris McManus.

