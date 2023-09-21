Curtain to go up with comedy at Millgate Arts Centre

A GOLDEN Jubilee celebratory season at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre will get under way with a comedy which the director says will be full of great surprises.

The curtain will quite literally go up with ‘Curtain Up!’ by the Saddleworth Players on Saturday, September 30, at 7.30pm.

The show will run every night (except Monday) at the same time up to and including Saturday, October 7, at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road.

Written by Peter Quilter, Curtain Up! is the story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again.

They try various schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee.

However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter.

Director Mike Lawlor described it as “a mad play, full of dynamism, momentum, funny dialogue and great surprises” and the show “proves that purely female plays can achieve great success and lots of laughter”.

The five main characters Theresa, Sharon, Pam, Betty and Jackie are played by Helen Rose, Antonia Kinlan, Siobhan Ebden, Pauline Holt and Suzanne Hudson respectively.

On Sunday, October 1, the performance will support Delph Senior Citizens – a club for people aged 65 and over, run by a committee of volunteers who organise trips, entertainment and lunches.

Tickets are available for all of the shows and can be bought here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/e-yxbvbv

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

