Custom-built outhouses offer additional dream space

WHETHER you’re looking for a contemporary garden retreat or a quiet space for an office or relaxation, then The Cheshire Outhouse could have just the thing for you.

Danny Hevingham set up the company in 2019 to provide hand-built, custom timber cabins and structures from concept and design to fit and finish.

The team, based in Dukinfield, has made dream spaces into a reality for customers, from garden rooms and cabins to compact offices and gym spaces.

The structures can include full electrics, roofing, insultation, plastering, doors, windows and composite decking to complete the build.

Danny explained: “I began my business in 2000 as a carpenter and joiner. What began as a job become something special and grew into a full-time company specialising in cabins and bespoke joinery.

“Artistry isn’t just the execution and production of new – it’s also making sure each piece will look beautiful wherever it’ll be shown used or displayed.

“My vision for your cabin is an affordable contemporary retreat that can be used all year round to provide a beautiful secure space fitting your needs.

“Space is at a premium and home extensions are costly and disruptive. However, with our cabins we can deliver to your home as a flat pack or a bespoke build on site, no matter what shape your garden is.

“With our unique two layer insulation and beautiful birch ply interior or plastered walls, plus aluminium or PVC widows/doors, you will be comfortable in the coldest of winters and the hottest summers.

“Our cabins come with LED down lights and PIR motion sensor lights, programable heaters which means they are eco-friendly and cost effective.”

Find out more online thecheshireouthouse.com or email thecheshireouthouse@gmail.com or call 07894 051692. Also see their work on Facebook and Instagram.

