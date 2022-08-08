Daredevil caring team to tackle 120mph charity freefall

AN inspiring team from Home Instead Oldham and Saddleworth is tackling a 10,000ft skydive in memory of Howard, a friend and colleague, who passed away in February.

The team of nine from the home care provider were set to take on the drop on Saturday, June 12 at Skydive Hibaldstow.

However, due to bad weather conditions on the day the event had to be postponed until Saturday, September 17.

Before then, the team hopes to raise £3,555 for Home Instead Charities, which supports community groups across the UK with grants to fund activities that support well-being or programmes to reduce and/or prevent isolation and loneliness.

The money raised will provide a grant to a local cancer support group which was close to Howard’s heart.

Mick Sheeran, managing director Home Instead Oldham and Saddleworth, said: “Howard was a kind, happy and caring person who loved giving back to his community.

“He did an amazing job caring for our clients during the five years he worked for us.

“Sadly, Howard passed away on February 13 at the age of 76.

“We miss him greatly and the skydive is our way of keeping his memory alive while raising money for a great charity.”

To support the team and their fundraising efforts, visit their JustGiving page:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/homeinsteadoldham

Home Instead is an award-winning community, home care provider, supporting vulnerable adults to remain living independently and safely in their own homes.

To find out more call 01457 874566 or visit: www.homeinstead.co.uk/oldham-saddleworth

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

