Death Notice: Dr Denise Munro LRCP MRCS FRCGP

Dr Denise Munro LRCP MRCS FRCGP.

1950-2023

Dr Denise Irene Munro, born in Kensington in 1950, completed her life in Hastings on Wednesday, January 4 after defying pancreatic cancer for more than 18 months.

She was a much-loved GP, both in the Glodwick area of Oldham and latterly Hastings in East Sussex, and was the greatest wife, mother, sister, grandmother, auntie and friend anyone could dream to have.

The funeral service is Christ Church, Blacklands, TN34 2ES at 1pm on Thursday, January 19 with committal following at Hastings Cemetery, TN34 2AE, at 2.30pm.

Donations to Medecins sans Frontiers or Motor Neurone Disease Association in lieu of flowers.

https://denisemunro.muchloved.com

