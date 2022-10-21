Debbie Abrahams MP organises fourth Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society

EVERYONE is welcome to join MP Debbie Abrahams for her fourth annual Saddleworth and Oldham Memory Walk to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.

The MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Dementia will led the walk from the Boathouse Café at Alexandra Park on Saturday, October 29 at 10.30am.

She is encouraging others to join her at the historic spot to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity.

The walk will last around an hour and will include a guided talk about the history of the award-winning park.

Mrs Abrahams said: “I’m delighted to lead another of my annual Memory Walks to raise awareness of dementia, support local people to remember their loved ones, and to encourage people living with and affected by dementia to stay active, too.

“I know from personal experience how important it is to celebrate the memory of our loved ones, because my mum, Angela, died with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, in 2012.

“She was a brilliant, vivacious, caring woman who was steadfastly committed to social justice, and I am forever proud to walk in her memory.

“As I am currently recovering from a recent hip replacement surgery, I might not be able to take part in the full walk but I’ll certainly be there to cheer people on.”

Alzheimer’s Society is encouraging people across Oldham and Saddleworth to join in to help people affected by dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times.

Memory Walk will bring together people who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to walk to remember a loved one, and people looking to raise money for charity.

Sue Clarke, Alzheimer’s Society’s Area Manager for Greater Manchester, said: “It has never been more important to support Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work.

“Too many people are facing dementia alone without adequate support. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

“We are in awe of our amazing supporters like Debbie who go above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for the 2,310 people living with dementia in Oldham.

“Every step our supporters take will to help us provide a lifeline of support for as many people affected by dementia as possible.”

Memory Walk events have been a regular fixture in the Autumn calendar for more than 10 years, seeing half a million walkers raise over £41 million for Alzheimer’s Society.

To take part in the Saddleworth and Oldham memory walk sign up here.

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more about organising your own Memory Walk or taking part in Alzheimer’s Society’s organised events this Autumn.

Alzheimer’s Society is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia, and relies on voluntary donations.

You can find out more or donate by calling 0330 333 0804 or visiting alzheimers.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

