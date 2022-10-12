Delightful displays at Delph as Show returns

FROM huge onions and cauliflowers to mouth-watering cakes and creative handicraft, there was an array of eye-catching entries at the Delph Flower, Vegetable, Produce and Craft Show.

The 92nd annual event returned to the Methodist Hall, Gartside Street for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Classes included fruit, vegetables and flowers such as onions, cabbages, potatoes, cauliflower, pansies, Dahlias, and orchids as well as home-made jams, bread and cakes, handicraft, needlework and wine.

There were also classes so the children could get creative, including handicraft, edible necklaces, flowerpot men, vegetable animals, gingerbread men and best decorated cake.

Entries flooded in and so did the visitors to admire the display before prizes were awarded by Cllr John Hudson, including Most Points in Show to Jan Ashworth, who got 87 points across 24 classes. The exhibits were auctioned off, including a special flower arrangement in aid of the Ukraine Refugees, raising £35.

Gilbert Symes, chairman of the Show, said: “It has been three years since our last show and we’re very pleased to return after the layoff.

“I feel that the Flower Show is part of the fabric of Delph’s village life, like Whit Friday, the Christmas lights switch-on etc.

“In order that the show continues, some new blood is needed on the committee to help us take the show onward with new ideas and also help on the day of the show.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

