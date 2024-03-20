Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club calls for community support

DELPH and Dobcross Cricket Club is gearing up for an essential few days of maintenance work, and they’re reaching out to the community for support.

Formerly known as the ECB Cricket Force weekend, the upcoming “Get Set” weekend is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd.

The club has explained that they have a 10k run planned for the 24th, necessitating the earlier maintenance date. To accommodate those who can’t make it on the 23rd, the club has set aside April 6th and 7th to wrap up any unfinished tasks.

In recent years, turnout for the maintenance weekends has been lower than desired. This time, the club is determined to make a significant impact and is calling on all members of the cricketing community to join them.

Tasks lined up for the maintenance weekend include redecorating the home and away dressing rooms, tidying up the umpires’ room, painting boundary walls, clearing weeds from pathways, and installing a short stretch of land drain.

Groundsman Les Harrison has appealed for assistance in acquiring these materials. Anyone willing to help can contact Les on 07504 110286.

Delph and Dobcross Cricket and Bowling Club, 53 Huddersfield Road, Delph, OL3 5EG

