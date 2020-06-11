Delph business donates equipment to help hospitals in fight against Covid-19

A DELPH-BASED business has donated more than £40,000 worth of cutting edge water quality monitoring systems to UK Nightingale Hospitals to help in the fight against Covid-19.

ATi UK, a specialist electrochemical sensor manufacturer, has supplied the industry-leading water quality treatment and control systems, known as SiteBox, in locations such as Manchester and Bristol, with other installations across the UK and Europe also in the pipeline.

The equipment will help ensure clean, reliable and safe water for critically ill coronavirus patients and frontline staff, playing playing a vital role in the safe running of healthcare facilities.

The first SiteBox was donated to Bristol’s Nightingale Hospital following concerns over the converted university building housing no onsite water storage.

By working closely with Bristol Water, ATi UK were able to offer an innovative early-warning solution with the use of a SiteBox to help protect the hospital in the unlikely event the water supply was lost or the quality was compromised.

This was closely followed by installations at Manchester’s Nightingale clinical facility, in partnership with United Utilities, to safeguard water security.

The pioneering systems will allow water companies to monitor and warn against complications that could affect the water quality and supply.

In addition, ATi UK has also worked with London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital to create a specialist decontamination chamber for the sterilisation of medical equipment, utilising ATi’s PharmaSafe range of gas detection solutions.

The state-of-the-art chamber now enables the fast and effective decontamination of equipment for safe re-use while also protecting staff from over exposure to toxic gases used to kill bacteria.

Due to Covid-19, key areas in hospitals, schools, nurseries, hotels and transport are being routinely sterilised and deep cleaned multiple times a day to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The continuous monitoring of toxic gas levels allows hospitals and businesses to prove that staff are not at risk when working in these potentially hazardous areas.

Garry Tabor, ATi UK Executive Director, said: “ATi UK is proud to be able to donate some of our cutting edge water quality systems and support the NHS hospitals during the current pandemic.

“We are a values-based company and are passionate about supporting communities in any way we can, focusing on staff welfare, local communities and fundraising for charities.

“SiteBox will ensure that water companies, such as United Utilities, are going above and beyond the usual guidelines to safeguard water quality for staff and patients.

“These Nightingale Hospitals will now have some of the best characterised and protected installations in the country and we are extremely proud to play our part in helping the global coronavirus pandemic.

“As one of the few companies around the globe that also manufactures a trusted, hydrogen peroxide smart vapour sensor, we are committed to helping by providing solutions to prove the efficacy of decontamination.”

