Delph chapel to go to auction again

THE SAGA over a Delph chapel that has been at the centre of planning rows for years is set to see its next episode after it was put back up for auction.

The Independent building, at the corner of Delph Lane and Hill End Road, failed to sell when it last went under the hammer.

But it has been placed back up as a lot for a sale taking place on February 27 and 28, with a guide price of £425,000.

Planning permission was approved by Oldham Council in 2009 for the conversion of the chapel into nine apartments but that was later amended to seven units in 2017.

Approval was granted in 2018 for two semi-detached houses on the adjoining land and auctioneers Pugh state: “We understand minor work was started on the chapel to ensure the planning permission remains extant while digging work was started on the land to allow the same.

Billed by auctioneers Pugh as ‘an ideal purchase for a local builder or developer seeking their next project,’ Delph Independent Chapel has been at the centre of long-running planning issues.

Switzerland-based Dr Paula Rothermel, who used to live in the village, faced local opposition and the loss of funding as she hoped to revive the landmark.

She previously told Saddleworth Independent: “I have been trying, mainly since 2007, to get the place renovated but it has been an uphill struggle.

“I am trying to make the chapel a nice place to look at and have a village graveyard that is something to be proud of. I have never had any plans to dig up any graves.

“If I’d had support from the community for what I was doing it would have been done completed by now and people would be living in there.

“I am a very community minded person and there is nothing to stop anyone building houses over that graveyard. The one thing that does is I retain it.

“I lived in Delph for 12 years. My husband and I planned to have one of the apartments.

“Not once as anyone said it is a nice thing what you want to do.”

Ahead of this latest auction, Push state: “The site occupies an elevated position at the junction of Delph Lane and Hill End Road within walking distance to the picturesque Delph village Centre and an excellent primary school.

“The village sits within the stunning Saddleworth area, a popular and sought after residential location within easy reach of local amenities and a variety of countryside pursuits on the doorstep.

“The nearby villages such as Uppermill, Greenfield and Diggle offer a further variety of shops, supermarkets and recreational facilities.

“Delph benefits from the nearby Greenfield train station and makes an easy leap on to the M62.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

