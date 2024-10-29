Delph Co-op store to close for six-week refurbishment

A DELPH store will close its doors for six weeks to undergo a transformation.

The Co-op food store on King Street will temporarily close its doors on Saturday, November 2 at 10pm for work to commence.

Shoppers can expect a new look and enhanced shopping experience when the store reopens on Thursday, December 12 at 7am

To minimise disruption for local customers, the Co-op will open a temporary “pop-up” shop at St Thomas’s Church on Gartside Street, offering around 200 essential items throughout the upgrade period.

The pop-up, which opens on Monday, November 4, will give residents access to basic groceries and household necessities just a short distance from the main store.

This arrangement is not unfamiliar to Delph residents, who experienced a similar pop-up set-up in 2016 when the store underwent essential maintenance.

