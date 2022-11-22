Delph donates to Ukrainian Appeal

DELPH churches and the community dug deep to raise £558.31 on Whit Friday for Christian Aid’s Ukrainian Appeal.

St Thomas’s and Delph Methodist churches walked together in procession around Delph during the morning Walk of Witness before a service was held in the village.

A collection was taken during the service, which raised £558.31, and thanks go to all who contributed.

As usual, the proceeds were donated to Christian Aid, but this year with instructions for it to go to the charity’s Ukraine Appeal during the ongoing war.

