A HOST of eye-catching and creative scarecrows are lurking around Delph waiting to be spotted.

The creations are in place as the popular Delph Donkey Scarecrow Trail returns, this time in aid of the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.

Question sheets cost £3 and are available from the Co-Op, Delph Library, Craft Shop and Post Office.

The scarecrows will be on display in homes and businesses throughout the village until June 12 (the end of the Whit Friday weekend).

