Delph farm granted licence to be wedding venue

A DELPH farm has been granted permission to establish itself as a wedding venue, despite objections from nearby residents and concerns over parking.

Mark Hopkins can set up the Stables Wedding Farm at Slackfield Farm after Oldham Council’s licensing panel gave him the go-ahead to accommodate up to 200 people at a maximum of 12 events a year. Conditions were imposed, including the deployment of three security/parking marshals.

It is also likely that guests will not be allowed to enter the site from Knott Hill Lane, other than the bride and groom.

And despite people living nearby raising objections, the chair of governors at the village’s primary school insists he is not out to wreck it.

Mr Hopkins told the meeting: “I’d like people to understand that ultimately we respect our neighbours.

“I’ve been a resident here since 1984 and chair of governors at the primary school. I’m committed to Delph and this ultimately is our home.”

Mr Hopkins’ application to erect a marquee with a nearby bar housed in a stable block was described as ‘a strong application’ and ‘well thought out’ by his solicitor Tony Dales.

But Anne Callow, who lives close by at Knott Hill Cottage, pointed out the structure may still mean potential noise problems.

She told the hearing: “I feel a lot of residents are totally unaware of this venue even being there.

“The venue’s set within a quiet country environment and location, a low noise level is still going to be audible to some extent.

“Construction of a marquee will offer little or no sound reduction. Unless the interior structure has been soundproofed, I fail to see how such measures can have any effect. It really is just a large tent.”

Despite that, and concerns over the fact there will only be on-site parking for 16 cars and Mr Hopkins admitting other vehicles would probably use the car parks either at Delph Cricket Club or Delph Primary School with a park and ride system, the venue licence was granted.

Mr Hopkins addressed fears it would be used for events other than weddings, pointing out he turned down a 50th birthday party application.

He also said guests will be strictly monitored, meaning there will be no sudden arrival of an unknown group, insisting: “If you’re not on the guest list, you’re not allowed in.”

