Delph hidden gem restaurant goes back to its roots

A DELPH restaurant that is as authentic an Italian as it comes is going back in time by reverting to its former name.

Lorenzo Porta has more than 50 years’ of cooking experience, starting when he served in the army, behind him.

And after setting up at Saddleworth Business Park on Huddersfield Road as La Rustica in 2017, he is now going calling it La Margaritta.

“It’s the original name we had when we were based in Top Mossley,” he said.

“We thought we’d change it back but we’re unique in the area.

“We’re doing well here, even though my wife prefers to eat in rather than eat out.”

After overcoming a health scare – a blood clot – Lorenzo re-opened and is now re-building under his new ‘old’ name.

But the ethos is very much the same as the 77-year-old added: “All our flour is organic and we bake all our own breads. Our pizzas are all made by hand.

“Everything that’s done here is done fresh and we make our sauces up too. Nothing here is frozen, apart from the prawns.

“Our top dish is our sauces, our pizzas and pasta dishes including lasagne and cannelloni, which is on the new menu.

“We’re an old fashioned pizzeria with old fashioned values, that’s what we area and there’s nowhere else in the area like this.

“And there’s no sign of me stopping. I don’t play golf, I don’t like garden centres, so there’s not much else left!”

*LA MARGARITTA is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am until 2pm, serving traditional English breakfasts and sandwiches – home-made baguettes and ciabatta breads – as well as English and Italian lunch items.

Evening bookings are taken until 10pm and at weekend, it is open from 5pm until 10pm.

Customers can take their own alcohol and they also deliver within a three-and-a-half mile radius. To book, call 01457 878978.

