Delph home with ‘opulent and illustrious history’ goes on the market

A HISTORIC Saddleworth home that dates back more than 300 years has been put up for sale after being completely restored.

The story surrounding Stubbing, on Denshaw Road in Delph and which was built in 1720, has contributed to part of the archive at the area’s museum.

82 documents – with the earliest document being dated 1615, the latest 1939 and including the consecration of Holy Trinity Church, Dobcross – are all part of the Uppermill attraction’s collection.

According to Saddleworth Historical Society, the earliest concerns an obligation between Adam Butterworth of Haughe, yeoman, and John Turnough of Ogden, yeoman, and is written in Latin and English.

The Buckley Trust, dated 1891, is a valuation of freeholds of Tamewater, Upperhouse, The Height, Meadowhead, Ryehole, Stubbing and Linfitts with acres and field names.

Now the current occupiers of more than 30 years, who restored the property to its full historic beauty including retaining period features such as cornices, covings, marble fireplaces and original timber doors to the rear elevation, have placed Stubbing on the market for a price of £895,000.

Kirkham Property, which is conducting the sale, describes the four-bedroomed detached property as ‘an impressive, detached residence.’

They add: “A magnificent country house nestled within the breathtaking Saddleworth scenery.

“A substantial dwelling offering over 3,000 sq. ft of living accommodation over three impressive floors, with generously proportioned rooms found throughout the home boasting exquisite southerly and easterly facing views over the Tame Valley.

“Internally comprising an imposing entrance hallway with mosaic tiled flooring, lounge, bedroom, utility room, shower room and storage room to the ground floor

“A grand staircase rises to the bright first floor landing with doors leading to the dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

“A further staircase leads you to a second-floor landing with access to two further bedrooms, modern bathroom and impressive sized lounge.

“Garden spaces are predominantly found to the rear and side, with excellent socialising spaces for family and friends. Attractive rockeries, lawns and paved terrace areas are meticulously upkept. Mature trees and drystone walling border the boundary.”

The ‘Stubbing Papers’ as the documents have been named, were the property of the Roberts family, who lived there for many years.

It was originally a farmhouse with a coach-house, a barn and surrounding farmland. The field across Denshaw Road was called Stubbing Meadow and there was a lane through it leading to Pingle Mill, where the papers were stored.

The barn belonging to Stubbing was originally opposite the house, on the far side of Denshaw Road.

However, in 1905 West Riding County Council and Saddleworth Urban District Council wanted to widen Denshaw Road near Stubbing and the barn was dismantled to make way for the widened road.

And its status cannot be downplayed, with Kirkham Property adding: “Previous inhabitants boast some of Delph’s most notable figures from the 18th century.

“Rich in local heritage, this remarkable residence has woven a narrative spanning three centuries, serving as home, refuge, entertainment and a source of livelihood for locals.

“When you step foot into Stubbing today, you’ll be enveloped in the affectionate sense of its opulent and illustrious history.”

