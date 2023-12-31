Delph mill to be converted if Government confirms council go-ahead

A ‘WRECK’ of a Delph mill may be converted new homes after planning permission was granted.

However, the fate of Bailey Mill now rests on Secretary of State Michael Gove as it is listed.

As many as 60 properties, a mixture of houses and apartments, will be constructed if the Government decide no action is needed after the go-ahead was provisionally given at a meeting of Oldham Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, December 20.

The Gledhill family of nearby wool spinning form R Gledhill Limited, which was founded by Ronald Gledhill, is behind the scheme.

All bar two of the existing buildings – the west warehouse and office building – will be demolished and the chimney will be retained.

The weaving shed, concrete link structure, Oldham Road warehouse, boiler house and remnants of the main mill will all go.

Part of the Delph Donkey path would be improved in the scheme and even though a quarter of the site lies in the green belt and despite objections to the proposal from the Council of British Archaeology, the benefits outweighed any concerns.

As Cllr Pete Davis said: “None of us are in favour of releasing green belt land but it makes this project viable.

“We’ve got a wreck here, a building that’s collapsed, and a load of others that are just going to get worse and worse. It’s for the greater good.”

Bailey Mill was the scene of a large fire in 2016 and part of the structure was demolished – however objector Peter Buckley told the meeting more was knocked down than should have been.

He also pointed out previous refused applications and stated as he also outlined worries over access roads: “This does not accord with the local plan, the adopted development plan for Oldham.

“The Oldham Road warehouse has the potential to be saved from demolition. Existing listed buildings nearby would be negatively affected.

“The applicant has claimed the green belt part formed part of the operations of Bailey Mill and railway sidings but there’s no evidence of this. Historic maps show no sidings or mill operations.

“And large number of trees are proposed to be felled. Replacing existing woodland with juvenile trees does not compensate for the loss of old trees on the site.”

Agent for the applicant, Jason Kennedy, contended: “Some buildings are structurally dangerous and not capable of meaningful or viable conversion.

“The area of green belt was the waste tip for the Bailey Mill operation, a mound is the result of 100 years of waste.

“And without the green belt, the scheme would just not be viable as a project. We believe this scheme is the most viable one.”

Saddleworth councillors admitted that while the proposal is not ideal, something had to be done with Bailey Mill, which was described as ‘derelict, an eyesore and dangerous.’

Luke Lancaster added: “Ordinarily I’d be very much with the objectors on the grounds of the loss of heritage and the green belt front.

“But we have to appreciate this site has very limiting characteristics, not least its physical nature and financial implications of the proposal’s viability.

“Personally, my view is the industrial heritage of the site is being respected and there’s need for housing.

“It would remove something that is very unsightly and potentially dangerous. On balance, I think it’s a suitable development and I think there’ll be lots of benefits.

“It’s not ideal but we have to work with what we’ve got.”

Cllr Garth Harkness added: “It’s a very difficult site and has been for quite some time.

“The site is derelict, it’s an eyesore and is dangerous. Something needs to be done. If this was refused, I’m not sure what would happen to the site.”

Not all councillors were in favour. Marc Hince, who voted against, questioned how much the developers would make if it was allowed.

He said: “We’re being asked to infringe on green belt. We’re being asked to go against historic bodies and alter our listed building.

“And it’s all for an indeterminable amount of profit for the developer.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

