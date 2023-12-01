Delph road closure sign ‘lie’ to be changed as bridge work is delayed

BUSINESSES in Delph have been hit by a ‘lie’ of a road sign that made out motorists could not get into the village as bridge work overruns.

Saddleworth Independent told how drivers faced a seven-mile diversion as work on the High Street bridge was carried out.

But notifications placed on Huddersfield Road that simply stated the road is closed have left store owners opening in a ‘ghost town.’

To make matters worse, the work which was originally meant to be completed by Friday, December 1 at the very latest will now not be finished until Tuesday, December 5 because of ‘a number of issues involving utilities.’

Signs that left Ian Howard, owner of That Wine Cellar, so frustrated, both for him and other businesses, will be changed, however.

He took aim at Oldham Council for putting them up in the first place, saying: “It’s so demoralising.

“The road’s closed at the top but it says at Huddersfield Road that the road is closed, but it’s not.

“Literally, it’s a ghost town. What we’ve got is snow slowing business down and a lie of a road closure sign slowing business down in Delph. Myself and all the other amazing family-owned businesses in Delph have had a rubbish few days.

“None of us are getting anything and it’s December, it’s insane.

“We were promised it would be closed until Thursday (November 30). It’s not open.

“It’s the third time that bridge has been closed since I’ve been in Delph and it’s becoming farcical that they don’t use ‘BUSINESSES OPEN AS USUAL’ signage.”

The businesses’ case was taken up by Saddleworth North Councillor Luke Lancaster, who has secured a change of the signage.

He said: “We are keen to stress the village centre remains accessible and local businesses are welcoming of customers.

“Thank you, Ian, for getting that message out.

“Frustratingly, we can do next to nothing to influence the road works but my ward colleague Cllr Pam Byrne and I have made representations to Oldham Council’s Highways Operations for clearer signage to inform of the village centre and businesses based there being open.

“And the Assistant Highways Operations Manager has confirmed new units will be erected, informing of businesses being open as usual.”

An Oldham Council spokesman confirmed the delay to the High Street works, saying: “High Street, Delph will not fully reopen until Tuesday, December 5.

“Our teams have encountered a number of issues involving utilities while carrying out the work, which has resulted in delays.

“Work is continuing with surfacing scheduled for Monday. We apologise for the delay.”

