Delph Scarecrow Trail raises £600 for Ukraine

FILM stars and celebrities paid a visit to Delph to help raise £600 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The eye-catching and creative creations of well-known figures were in place around the village for the popular Delph Donkey Scarecrow Trail.

Locals followed the trail to spot as many of the scarecrows as possible in the windows of homes and businesses, as well as pick out their favourites.

The people’s winning scarecrow was Shrek and Princess Fiona by Steve Jackson. Second was King Tut at the Old Bell Inn and third was Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

A prize draw was made from all the entrants, with prizes donated by The Old Bell Inn, The White Lion, The Bank, Crumbles, Delph Fish and Chips Shop, Cavallo Horse Box and Millgate Hair.

Delph Community Association, which organises the trail, is grateful to these local businesses for their generosity.

Pictured: Winner Steve Jackson receiving the prize cup from Sue Lund (DCA) for making the people’s favourite Scarecrow – Shrek and Princess Fiona (top).

