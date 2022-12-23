Delph’s Millgate theatre announces 2023 pantomime

CROWDS may be flocking to and lapping up every second of this year’s pantomime at the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre but it has already announced 2023’s.

For The Big Tiny company will be back for what promises to be another smash hit, fun, musical production – Rumpelstiltskin.

December 9-31 will see the stage recreate the classic tale, with a panto twist.

And tickets are already on sale, with people urged to book now to guarantee this year’s prices.

Aladdin is proving a huge hit at the Millgate, which said: “The cast are absolutely loving the warm, Saddleworth audiences and the feedback has been fantastic.”

And there is literally just a handful of tickets left for the remaining performances, with two on Christmas Eve and shows at 2pm from Boxing Day until December 31.

If you want to go, you can log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre.

Entrance costs £17 for adults and £14 for under-16s.

Book tickets online (no fee) or by phone by calling 01457 874644 (booking fee applies).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

