Delve into the past with Saddleworth Historical Society

HAVE you ever wondered what it was like growing up in Saddleworth during the Swinging Sixties?

Well, in a change to the original schedule, Saddleworth Historical Society’s next meeting on Wednesday, April 10, will shed some light on the subject.

Michael Fox will deliver an illustrated presentation entitled ‘Sketches of a Saddleworth Childhood in the 1960s’.

Then, on Wednesday, May 8, the society will reconvene for an illustrated presentation by Catherine Warr called ‘A Yorkshire Year: 366 Days of Folklore, Customs & Traditions’.

Both meetings will start at 7.30pm at Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery, on High Street in Uppermill.

Admission is free for society members or £3 for non-society members.

Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be available.

Established in 1966, Saddleworth Historical Society documents the area’s history, promotes an interest in the area’s past and facilitates historical research.

You can find out more online at https://www.saddleworth-historical-society.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

