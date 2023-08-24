Denshaw Flower Show blooms bright for 42nd year

DENSHAW Village Hall will be blooming bright and beautiful as the annual Flower Show and Scarecrow Competition returns.

On Saturday, September 2, the hall on Ripponden Road will be the venue for the 42nd Denshaw Flower Show, welcoming entries in 75 classes.

The array will offer vegetables such as onions, leeks, tomatoes and celery, flowers ranging from roses to pansies, and home produce including scones, jams, pickles, cakes, bread, needlework, and alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.

There will also be a variety of children’s classes (for those aged 15 and under), including decorated eggs, miniature gardens, handicraft, and a special Coronation bake-off.

Entries cost £1 (cash only please), children’s entries are free.

Staging of exhibits will take place between 9am and 12.30pm on the morning of the Show, before the hall is to be cleared for judging from 12.30pm to 3.15pm.

The judges Malcolm Evans and Kath Stone will decide on a large selection of prizes and trophies with monetary rewards.

The hall will then re-open to the public for viewing of the exhibits from 3.15pm, with refreshments available.

The presentation of the prizes and trophies will take place at 4pm, followed by an auction of the exhibits and a raffle.

The day will also be the culmination of the annual Denshaw Scarecrow Competition, which sees a variety of creations pop up around the area.

Participants are invited to create and display a scarecrow in their garden in the village or on the village green by Wednesday, August 30 for judging.

Please register your scarecrow online, sending a picture, your name and address to denshawflowershow@gmail.com. No entry fee.

Anyone can vote for their favourite scarecrow on the Flower Show day at the village hall, when the winners of a Judge’s Prize and Most Village Votes will receive awards.

Writing in the programme, the Flower Show Committee said: “We were overwhelmed with the support the show received last year from both the local Denshaw community and visitors from further afield.

“We thank you all for the hard work that goes into bringing entries to the day and the scarecrows around the village. The show would not be the success it is without you.”

