Denshaw gets creative for Flower and Scarecrow Show

DENSHAW Village Hall was filled with flowers, plants, fruit, vegetables, home crafts, jams and baking of all colours and sizes as the popular annual Flower Show returned.

And eye-catching creations were also lurking around the village for the scarecrow competition.

The Show attracted a record number of entries across the categories and the largest number of exhibitors, with many first-time entrants as well as the usual suspects.

The buttonhole class had the highest number of entries in the flower categories, with victory going to John McStocker.



Unusually Joe Halsall did not win the best Dahlia, as new entrant Gary Self took this prize, but Joe was comforted by his victory in the sweet pea class. Best Flower this year went unusually to a house plant entry, with success for Ann Smith.

David Darlington proved he knows his onions by winning best vegetable in show, while Jan Ashworth swept through the show on a train of success, winning six cups including the Wibsey Cup for most points in show.

Margaret Ramsbottom, home produce judge, was kept busy with record entries, particularly among the scone and jam classes. Lacey Blackburn and Jess Fox jointly won the Bake Off section. Hazel Billing took the prize for Best in Home Produce with a delicious cake while committee stalwart Elizabeth Feber took the Trophy for most points in Home Produce.

And young entrants surpassed themselves with the Platinum Jubilee bake off as well as classes.

Cllr Pam Byrnes, sporting her Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman’s chains as well as a remarkable hat, presented the awards, helped by Dr Andrew Vance, chair of the Show.

Dr Michael Lyons ran the auction of produce before the handing out of raffle prizes.



The winners of the scarecrow competition were also revealed, with 529 votes cast throughout the days of voting before the Show and on the day.

There were 12 entries ranging from local hero Frank Rothwell, owner of Oldham Athletic, to the longest ever entry ‘Otto the Octopus’ at 20m long.

The winning entry was from the Shaw family – Chris, Becki, Pepper and Raven – whose Lego Man ‘Everything is STRAWsome’ was the culmination of a summer holidays worth of crafting.

Honourable mention goes to Chris Ryan, Joanne and team for their entry ‘Up’, with Dr Andrew Vance and Debbie Moulton’s entry ‘Otto’ coming third.

Dr Vance said: “Once again the people of Denshaw, Saddleworth and beyond have been incredible in their support.

“The show committee would like to thank the Village Hall committee for providing the venue and for all those who came and supported us in the run up to show day and on the day itself.”

The Flower Show will be held next year on Saturday, September 2, with scarecrows for the competition (on a theme of your choice) to be in place ideally by August 19.

