‘Depraved’ Shaw rapist jailed

A ‘DEPRAVED’ rapist from Shaw has been jailed for eight years for what are described as ‘heinous sexual crimes’ – including making videos of him forcing himself on a woman as she slept.

Luke Charlton pleaded guilty to three counts at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.

His victim, who was taking medication for an autoimmune condition, contacted Greater Manchester Police (GMP) about a video she discovered on his phone, appearing to show him forcing her into performing sexual act on him as she was sleeping.

She had no recollection of this ever happening and while Mr Charlton pleaded that this had only happened once, forensic experts were able to prove this to be a lie.

For multiple videos were uncovered on his phone, showing a repeated pattern of orally raping the victim while she slept.

Seeing 27-year-old Charlton, of Chancery Lane, sent down for his crimes, which were first flagged up in November 2022, left GMP saluting his victim’s bravery.

Detective Sergeant Kate Dawson, of Oldham CID said, “The acts Mr Charlton committed here are nothing short of depraved.

“He abused the victim’s trust in him and the fact that she was taking strong medication for an incurable autoimmune condition, which would make it difficult for her to wake during these incidents.

“The victim has been incredibly brave.

“What she had been through is something no-one should ever be put through, and the fact she has remained so strong throughout this investigation and court process should be recognised.

“The defendant offered no comment in interview, not admitting to what he had done. Unfortunately for him, a tenacious team of detectives and staff were committed to leaving no stone unturned in this investigation, to get justice for the victim.

“I know how difficult it can be to come forward about being the victim of sexual offences, but support is available from police, GM (Greater Manchester) Victim Services, and other external agencies and charities, to help you through the process. I would encourage anyone who has been through something similar to contact us, so that we can investigate.”

HOW TO GET HELP

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, police encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to them, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

You can contact GMP on 101, on our website, or 999 in an emergency.

– Saint Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

– Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk

– Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

