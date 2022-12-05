Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester gives inspiring talk to 91 Club

AN INSPIRING talk was given by Darren Clarke, a senior officer of St John Ambulance and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, at the recent 91 Club of Saddleworth meeting.

Darren spoke to the gathering at The White Hart, Lydgate, of the history of the St John Ambulance Service which was founded in 600AD.

He joined as a cadet aged eight at the High Street branch in Uppermill and rose through the ranks to become a national senior officer.

He has been responsible for providing first aid at several national events, including the funerals of the Queen Mother and Princess Diana, as well as the Manchester Commonwealth Games.

Darren was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester in 2015. The Deputy Lieutenants assist the Lord Lieutenant in carrying out her role as the King’s representative.

They attend all citizenship ceremonies which Darren said gave him particular pleasure. They are also greatly involved in promoting the work of voluntary services and benevolent organizations.

Darren concluded his talk with a demonstration of several first aid techniques.

The next meeting of the 91 Club will be held at The White Hart on Wednesday, December 21 when the after-lunch speaker will be Kenneth Alan Taylor, former Artistic Director of the Oldham Coliseum Theatre. The title of his talk is ‘Christmas and Pantomime.’

Please ring 01457 874922 for information about the talk or the group.

