Designer children’s clothes shop is relocating

A DESIGNER childrenswear shop is moving from one village in Saddleworth to another after three decades.

Puddleducks has been in Uppermill for 30 years but is now flying the nest and will be landing in Diggle – just a five-minute drive away.

The popular shop held a clearance sale before closing its doors on High Street for the final time on Saturday, May 11.

Owner Alison McCabe says they are excited for a fresh start.

“Our new home is going to be on Sam Road in Diggle where the phone number, website and opening hours will all remain the same and as an extra bonus there is a large free car park just opposite,” she said.

“Diggle has so much to offer, there is a lovely duck pond and children’s play area and it is just a short stroll from the new shop down the canal to Grandpa Green’s.

“We look forward to welcoming you at our new premises.”

The shop stocks an extensive range of branded designer clothing for children from birth to 16 years old, which changes seasonally.

