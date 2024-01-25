Desire to take historic chapel to new Heights

ONE OF Saddleworth’s most historic churches could be brought further into community use as the group looking after it wants interest from those living close to it.

Heights Chapel, which stands above Delph at Heights Lane in Friarmere, is under the care of the Churches Conservation Trust.

And it is looking for local help in getting what is technically called St Thomas’ further into use.

It will hold a consultation at St Thomas’ Church Hall in Delph on Saturday, February 3 so it can find out what ideas and interest there is in making it, ‘a vibrant meeting place at the heart of the community again.’

It says: “The Churches Conservation Trust is holding a community consultation to find out how the community want to get involved with Heights Chapel.”

Described as an ‘austere Georgian church,’ St Thomas’ was built in 1765 by the local community.

The Churches Conservation Trust says: “Inside it is sparse yet atmospheric, with a stone flag roof and a bellcote.

“As a ‘preaching church,’ it has galleries on three sides and a small sanctuary with a plain Venetian style east window.

“Many of the 19th century fittings were removed to the new parish church in Delph.”

Opened in 1768, St Thomas’ closed in 1963 but the Archbishop of Canterbury granted permission for a local couple’s wedding service to take place there in 2019.

To do that, it had to be proved that several members of the groom’s mother’s family were married and christened in the church since the 1700s.

The consultation event begins at 11am on Saturday, February 3. For further information, you cn email Miriam Fluchter at mfluchter@thecct.org.uk.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

