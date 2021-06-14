Detectives investigating murder release image of man they wish to speak to

DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man in Oldham last month have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a disturbance in the moments before the incident.

Charlie Elms, 25, sadly died on Wednesday 26 May after police had been called at around 5.05pm to a report of men causing damage to a property on Fifth Avenue.

Seven people have been charged in relation to the incident, including a 17-year-old who is accused of Charlie’s murder.

Now investigators from GMP’s Major Incident Team have released the image of a man they believe could have information about the preceding disturbance.

The image is taken from a pub in the Collyhurst area of Manchester a few hours before Charlie’s death and anyone with information about the identity of the man and his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

Information can be given directly to the incident room on 0161 856 9175 quoting incident 2226 of 26/05/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with images or video footage in relation to the incident can submit via the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21Q13-PO1.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

