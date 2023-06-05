Diggle Blues Festival brings sound of music to Saddleworth

THE sound of music will ring around Saddleworth hills again this month as the Diggle Blues Festival returns.

The event, which was launched in 2009 and is held annually, will bring four days of free music to audiences at seven venues around the village.

From Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 a line-up of 11 top local musicians as well as some from up and down the country will take to the stage for the popular festival.

Admission to all venues is free and each will have food, soft drinks, beers and wine available.

The times of the acts are planned so you can watch the first act at the first venue, have half an hour to walk to the next venue and watch the second act, and so on.

The festival committee said: “It’s a bit like a musical tour of the village of Diggle, especially on Saturday when we have four bands performing.

“All performances are indoors so there’s no need to worry about the weather. Just turn up and listen to some really cool ‘jeans-in-the-fridge’ blues (and rock) music.

“If your dad likes music why not surprise him with a trip to the festival for his Father’s Day treat on the Sunday!”

To financially support the festival, souvenir t-shirts are on sale and also a programme full of blues information, the Festival Timetable and information on the acts and venues.

Supporters can also gift a suggested £1 or more at the end of each performance where collection buckets will be found at the exit points.

Find out more on the Diggle Blues Festival website www.digglebluesfestival.co.uk or Facebook page www.facebook.com/DiggleBluesFestival

Diggle Blues Festival 2023 timetable

Thursday, June 15

Diggle Hotel: 7:15pm-8:30pm - Dust Radio

Wizard’s Hollow: 9pm-11pm – Paulo Fuschi Trio

Friday, June 16

Wizards Hollow: 7:15pm-8:30pm – The Marauders

Diggle Band Club: 9pm-11pm – DC Blues

Saturday, June 17th

The Gate Inn: 1:45pm-3:30pm - 20ft Squid Band

Kilngreen Hall: 4pm-6pm – Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience

Diggle Band Club: 6:30pm-8:30pm – Buckwater Blues Band

Wizards Hollow: 9pm-11pm – Strange Brew

Sunday, June 18th

The Gate Inn: 1pm-3pm - Nick Bold and the Raging Sea

Diggle Band Club: 3:30pm-5:30pm – Dana Ali Band

Kilngreen Hall: 6pm-8pm – Alex Fawcett Band

