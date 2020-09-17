Diggle FC launch crowdfunding scheme

DIGGLE FC has launched a crowdfunding scheme to help secure its future in the wake of Covid-19.

It has already reached two-thirds of its £1,000 target which would ease immediate financial pressures caused by the postponement of fundraising events.

Diggle FC, which last season celebrated its 60th anniversary is hoping its two open-age teams will soon be back in action in the Huddersfield and District League.

The kick-off was originally set for September 5, but that date was abandoned due to the local lockdowns imposed in Oldham and Kirklees. It is now hoped the start date will be the end of September or beginning of October.

To assist us with loss of revenue we have put together a crowd funding scheme to help us out.

First-team manager Richard Devy said: “As an amateur sports club of over 60 years, our plan is to continue offering participation in sport which we believe is a vital part of the Saddleworth community.

“However, during the uncertain times we currently find ourselves in, we are looking for assistance to ensure the clubs security for the future.

“This year has proved to be the most challenging time for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic, and in a time when adult participation in grassroot sports is on the steady decline, our aim is:”

• To continue to provide a good level of amateur football for the local community, continually

improving performances and increase participation in local sport.

• To bring adults (young and old) from all walks of life together to provide friendships, pride and

values.

• Continue to successfully integrate players from the crossover from junior football to senior open age football through good coaching and development.

• Encourage participation to engage young players in sport and well-being.

• Continue to raise standards on and off the pitch and maintain a high standard as a FA Charter Standard adult club.

Richard added the impact of Covid-19 pandemic meant they have had to delay planned club fundraising events that would have provided vital income to assist with running costs for the coming season.

Running costs for the season include pitch/training pitch hire, insurance, new equipment and are covered through yearly club signing-on fees and weekly playing subs, which cover the ever-increasing costs, but to maintain and improve standards additional fundraising is critical to them as an amateur club.

Diggle are asking for donations of £30 and in return donors will be made a matchball sponsor for a designated match, promoted on the club’s social media and invited to all matches and functions.

They say any contributions and donations would be greatly valued as it helps to provide a worthwhile recreational activity.

To donate, go online to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/diggle-fc-securing-our-future

Share this story: Tweet





Print

