Diggle housing scheme gets go ahead despite opposition

A SCHEME that would see 70 new properties built on land close to Saddleworth School in Diggle has been approved – despite opposition from area councillors.

Redrow Homes will now construct 64 homes and six apartments either side of the access road to the education establishment.

But borough councillors Garth Harkness and Luke Lancaster both moved for the application to be rejected, with highways safety and the impact on the setting of the clock tower on the neighbouring WH Shaw loom works building among the concerns.

Saddleworth Parish Council said it would turn down the plan and worries over two-bedroomed properties not being listed on the latest development – when 17 were listed in the 77 homes previously allowed on the site, despite a commitment to 12.86 per cent of properties being affordable – were aired.

And despite Redrow committing to hand over some £365,736.80 to Oldham Council under a Section 106 agreement, it cannot be used for the clock tower.

Cllr Harkness said: “In Saddleworth, it’s very difficult for people to get on the property ladder and affordable housing is a big issue.

“The fact there are no two-bedroomed houses is not helping the affordable housing situation in Saddleworth at all.

“I also feel this development will have an impact on the traffic in the area and of the Section 106 money, could there be something specific regarding developing the clock tower behind the site?”

Cllr Lancaster added: “I can’t accept a development of that size doesn’t have a negative highways impact, particularly surrounding an access point to the school.”

But Bob May, speaking on behalf of Redrow at a meeting of the authority’s planning committee on Wednesday, June 7, detailed where much of the Section 106 money will be spent.

He said: “This is a very important scheme for Redrow, they are very keen to begin implementation as quickly as possible.

“I’d also say it’s important to the authority as well. It will deliver a greater number, percentage and floor area of affordable units.

“The proposal also secures a substantial contribution to the provision of off-site public open space, which will enhance existing open space in the local area.

“Old existing play areas will be replaced at Sunfield Avenue and Ward Lane, substantial improvements will be made at the Diggle Fields Adventure Play Trail and improvement works will be carried out at Diggle Pond.”

Deliveries and movement of heavy plant during school pick up and drop off times was not allowed by Oldham Council under conditions for approval.

However, the application was approved, with Cllrs Lancaster and Harkness voting against, after the potential cost of refusing it were highlighted by officers.

