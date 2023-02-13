Diners invited to this month’s Mossley SOUP

THIS February sees the return of Mossley SOUP and the organisers are appealing for local residents of all ages to attend and support the event.

The fourteenth Mossley SOUP community crowdfunding dinner, sponsored by Premier Kia, will take place on Thursday, February 23. The initiative aims to bring the community together to promote, fundraise and support new ideas and projects with a Mossley connection.

Local residents are invited to attend, give their support and help to select one of four projects to receive all of the funds raised at the event. For a donation of £5, diners receive freshly made soup, hear four short project presentations and then vote for their favourite idea.

Each presenter has four minutes to share their idea, followed by four questions from the audience. The project idea to secure the most votes receives all of the money raised on the night to carry out their project. The more people who attend and cast their vote, the more funds are raised for the winning project.

Past Mossley SOUP dinners have raised between £545 and £1,726. Previous winning projects include Mossley Social Club for Disabled Adults, Micklehurst Cricket Club Junior Section, George’s Den and Lifeline Community Ambulance.

The fourteenth Mossley SOUP, sponsored by Premier Kia, will take place on Thursday 23 February from 6.15pm at Emmaus Mossley. As well as the four short presentations, the event will also include guest speakers, live music and a fundraising raffle.

Mossley SOUP is organised by local volunteers with support from Emmaus Mossley, The Vale and a range of local businesses. For more details about the event visit http://bit.ly/MossleySOUP.

