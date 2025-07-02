Disco fundraiser to support inclusive dance in Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH School of Dance CIC, a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, is holding a Daytime Disco Fundraiser on Saturday, July 12, 3–8pm at Uppermill Civic Hall.

All proceeds will go towards keeping dance classes affordable and accessible for children and young adults, including those with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

DJ Patrick Holden will be playing classic hits from the 80s, 90s, and 00s

Fully stocked bar

Spacious dance floor

Tickets: £15 via ticketsource.co.uk/saddleworrh-school-of-dance-cic

With rising costs and increasingly limited funding, community support is essential to help ensure inclusive arts opportunities remain available to all young people.